UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,651.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

