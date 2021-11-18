Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

