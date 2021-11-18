Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.