First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AOUT opened at $24.75 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

