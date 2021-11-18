Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,401 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

