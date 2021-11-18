Brokerages Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Target Price at $26.33

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Truist lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLO opened at $26.87 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

