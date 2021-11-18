Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,151. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $113.40 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.