Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.96. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000.

DEN stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.