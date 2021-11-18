Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Sells $1,102,600.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $300.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $303.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.61.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

