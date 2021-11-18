Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Strong-Buy

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of the company’s focus on boosting shareholder returns. Contributions from the olefins and polyolefins business, backed by high demand, continue to drive its chemicals segment. Its move of expanding footprint in the battery supply chain through NOVONIX investment is praiseworthy. The stock jumped 12.8% in the past three months.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

