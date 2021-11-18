Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

