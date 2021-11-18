Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.