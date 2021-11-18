The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $64.00 Price Target for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lyft by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lyft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,501,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

