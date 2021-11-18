Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

VACC stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

