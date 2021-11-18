Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

