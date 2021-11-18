Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avantor were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

