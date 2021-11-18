Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,969 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of XPEL worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

