Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

