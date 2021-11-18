Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,785 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cytokinetics worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

