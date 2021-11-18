Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Drops By 80.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.71. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.