Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Down 79.4% in October

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SNUG opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.