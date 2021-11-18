Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 6% Higher

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.47. 1,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $14,401,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $13,300,000.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

