Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.10. 3,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 132,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.