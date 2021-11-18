First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of FR opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

