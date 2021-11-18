Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.00.

BZLFY opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

