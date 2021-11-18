Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

