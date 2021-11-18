EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $206.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 54.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

