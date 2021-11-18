Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than Ebix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebix $625.61 million 1.78 $92.38 million $2.35 15.32

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ebix beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.