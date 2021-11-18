Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

