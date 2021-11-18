KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells $314,160.16 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88.

On Thursday, November 4th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

