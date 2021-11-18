Intelsat (INTEQ) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intelsat to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelsat and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.16

Intelsat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intelsat and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 637 719 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Intelsat’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intelsat rivals beat Intelsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.