Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LSF. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

