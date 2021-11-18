Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 2,116 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.