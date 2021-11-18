Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 2,116 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

