Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $395.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.70 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

