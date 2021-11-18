Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.