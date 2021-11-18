HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

