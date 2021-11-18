Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

