Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Shimao Group stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Shimao Group has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.0579 per share. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

