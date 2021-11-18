Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,897 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $821.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.