California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

