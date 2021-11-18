Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $498.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

