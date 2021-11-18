Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $209.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $122.23 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

