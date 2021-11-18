Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Nielsen worth $62,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

