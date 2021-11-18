Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Logitech International worth $63,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

