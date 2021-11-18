Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Declines By 50.0%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGBA Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. AGBA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

