Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.49. The company has a market capitalization of £403.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.