Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period.

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

