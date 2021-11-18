Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 852.38 ($11.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 870.18.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.