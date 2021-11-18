Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 233.91 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 440.02. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 185.80 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

