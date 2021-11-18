Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of VTC stock opened at GBX 1,505.05 ($19.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,509.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.29. The company has a market cap of £695.86 million and a P/E ratio of 45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 798 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

